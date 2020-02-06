60,000 challan issued in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The transport authorities have issued 60,726 challans to commuters riding without helmets across the State in 2019.This apart, 34,562 motorcyclists were issued challan for over speeding.

Commerce and Transport department sources said Ganjam Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued 9,954 challans between January and December last year for riding without helmets followed by Cuttack 4,931, Balangir 3,077, Sambalpur 2,328 and Bargarh 2,326.

For over speeding, RTO-II in Bhubaneswar has issued 5,332 challans followed by Ganjam 4,000, Bhubaneswar RTO-I 3,318, Chandikhole 3,028 and Cuttack 2,723. Ganjam also detected maximum number of violations for using mobile phone while driving and issued 928 challans followed by Mayurbhanj 755, Cuttack 329, Sambalpur 314 and Barbil 307.

A total of 5,910 challans were issued last year by various RTOs for using mobile phone while driving. Similarly, 3,397 challans were issued for drunk driving in the State. Phulbani RTO has issued 392 challans for drunk driving followed by Sundargarh 307, Bargarh 298, Rourkela 191 and Nayagarh 185.