Home States Odisha

60,000 challan issued in Odisha

The transport authorities have issued 60,726 challans to commuters riding without helmets across the State in 2019.

Published: 06th February 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Helmet

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The transport authorities have issued 60,726 challans to commuters riding without helmets across the State in 2019.This apart, 34,562 motorcyclists were issued challan for over speeding. 
Commerce and Transport department sources said Ganjam Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued 9,954 challans between January and December last year for riding without helmets followed by Cuttack 4,931, Balangir 3,077, Sambalpur 2,328 and Bargarh 2,326. 

For over speeding, RTO-II in Bhubaneswar has issued 5,332 challans followed by Ganjam 4,000, Bhubaneswar RTO-I 3,318, Chandikhole 3,028 and Cuttack 2,723. Ganjam also detected maximum number of violations for using mobile phone while driving and issued 928 challans followed by Mayurbhanj 755, Cuttack 329, Sambalpur 314 and Barbil 307.

A total of 5,910 challans were issued last year by various RTOs for using mobile phone while driving.  Similarly, 3,397 challans were issued for drunk driving in the State. Phulbani RTO has issued 392 challans for drunk driving followed by Sundargarh 307, Bargarh 298, Rourkela 191 and Nayagarh 185. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp