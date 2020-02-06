Home States Odisha

Odisha reports third coronavirus suspect

The 35-year-old developed the symptoms after returning from Hong Kong on January 24

Isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Third suspected case of novel coronavirus (nCoV) was reported in the State on Wednesday with an engineer from Jagatsinghpur district admitted in the isolation ward of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack. Down with fever and cough, the 35-year-old had developed symptoms during his stay at Bengaluru after returning from Hong Kong on January 24. His blood and swab samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for tests, said Nodal officer for coronavirus and Director of Medical Education and Training Dr CBK Mohanty.

“The engineer, who works in a private firm there, self-declared his travel history and came ahead for tests. Accordingly, his samples have been collected and sent for tests. While five samples have tested negative, the test reports of two suspected cases, including one of a woman from Cuttack are awaited,” Dr Mohanty said.A medical student from Phulbani who was in isolation ward has been discharged after he was tested negative. He has been advised for home isolation.

According to a media bulletin issued by Directorate of Public Health, 33 travellers from coronavirus affected countries have been identified by the State surveillance team. Two symptomatic cases have been kept under observation in SCB Hospital isolation ward.“As many as 22 people have been kept under home isolation and quarantine for 14 days. They have been advised not to go out and maintain personal hygiene. A team of medical officers in constant touch with them,” Dr Mohanty said.As nCoV has no definite treatment, the Health administration has laid stress on its prevention. People are being taught about hand wash, cough etiquette and home isolation through awareness campaigns.

AYUSH institution heads warned
The Directorate of AYUSH has asked principals of all Homeopathy and Ayurveda colleges, district homeopathic medical officers and deputy superintendent of Ayurveda hospitals to not give any opinion in media on preventive drugs for coronavirus without prior permission of the Health and Family Welfare department.They have been asked to disseminate information on the use of AYUSH drugs to the doctors working under their administrative control and warned that any violation would be viewed seriously.

