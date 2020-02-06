Home States Odisha

Puri temple body seeks legal move against ISKCON Rath Yatra timing

The managing body of Sri Jagannath Temple on Wednesday decided that funds to the tune of `625 crore, belonging to the holy shrine, will be transferred to nationalised banks.

Published: 06th February 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri.

Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri. (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  The managing body of Sri Jagannath Temple on Wednesday decided that funds to the tune of Rs 625 crore, belonging to the holy shrine, will be transferred to nationalised banks. Currently, the funds are deposited with a private bank which had led to a raging controversy. At the temple managing body meeting here on Wednesday, it was decided that the funds would be parked in three nationalised banks. The banks which will be chosen basing on the highest interest bid on deposit of Hundi foundation fund, corpus fund and term deposits.

Besides, the managing body also resolved to form a special committee, headed by the Revenue Secretary, which would initiate steps to recover over 60,000-acre temple land from the clutches of encroachers across Odisha and other states. Similarly, mines owned by the temple in Khurda district would be auctioned for which an MoU will be signed with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) soon. In another major move, the body also decided that health insurance cover of servitors will be raised substantially from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. It also resolved to implement Supreme Court direction on 23-action points to make darshan for devotees hassle-free, safety of devotees, timely observance of nitees and rituals and rationalisation of rates of mahaprasad.

All these would be carried out in a phased manner. In a move aimed at ensuring the safety of devotees visiting the 12th century shrine, steps would be taken to protect them from exploitation by unscrupulous elements in the temple. Similarly, to maintain quality of ‘mahaprasad,’ the temple administration would take up the matter with ‘suar’ and ‘mahasuara nijogas.’

The temple kitchen and Anand Bazaar (the mahaprasad market within the temple complex) would also be repaired. The committee also expressed concern over untimely observance of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath by ISKCON and decided to approach the State Government to explore legal steps to stop this. Puri Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb, chairperson of the temple body, would officially write a letter asking ISKCON to end this practice in future. While Gajapati Dibyasingh Deb presided over the meeting, temple Chief Administrator Dr Krishan Kumar conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Jagannath Temple Odisha ISKCON Rath Yatra
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp