Revamp plan for Taratarini temple

BHUBANESWAR: The famous shakti shrine Taratarini temple near Berhampur in Ganjam district will get new amenities for pilgrims soon. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a plan for development of periphery areas of the temple. The development plan includes renovation of Singhadwar entrance with pilgrim amenities, pathway with drinking water facilities, interpretation centre, mundan hall and public toilet besides renovation of hilltop temple premises along with Prasad sevan mandap.

It has also been proposed to build a meditation centre, resting area, food kiosk, demarcated shoe stand, foot washing place, waiting area, barrier-free accessibility, seating arrangement, rest shed, watch tower, police outpost and first-aid centre. “The periphery area of the temple will get a complete makeover. There will be one meditation hall and view point atop the hill behind the temple. Since the temple is one of the oldest Shakti Peethas of the country, its surroundings will be developed keeping in view the Odisha style of architecture,” said an official.

The presentation for the development works was made by a leading architect Narayan Tripathy. The design aims at making it one of the most attractive religious tourist sites of the country.Expressing his happiness over the plan, the Chief Minister has directed the officials to complete the work on time.The plan was made after the visit of Secretary to Chief Minister’s Transformation and Initiatives (5T) VK Pandian to the shrine. He had discussed with the temple officials and servitors on the issues of the temple and requirement of infrastructure and public utilities.

