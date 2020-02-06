Work on town hall far from over in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Work on the new Town Hall building here is far from over owing to non-allotment of funds by the Urban Development department. Construction on the building was started in 2016. The estimated cost of the project was `4 crore of which `3.8 crore has already been spent on the core structure, which is spread over an area of 11,000 sq ft. However, the cost was revised to `7.02 crore six months back.

Works like electrification, central air-conditioning, furniture, projectors, CCTVs, DG sets, transformer, generators, fire fighting equipment and acoustics in the building are yet to start. The estimate was submitted to the department but the funds are yet to be released. Executive Engineer of PWD Ajit Babu said the Town Hall has been designed to accommodate 800 people. He said while the core structure is complete, the rest of the work will be undertaken after funds are released by the department.