90 Odisha schoolkids fall ill after taking mid-day  meal

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: At least 90 students of Sidheswar Upper Primary School at Ghadiamala village under Rajnagar block were taken ill after eating mid-day meal served to them on Thursday. After having noon meal in the school, some of the students reported nausea and started vomiting while others reported stomach pain. The students, who included 30 girls, were rushed to Rajnagar Community Health Centre (CHC).

School headmaster Manmath Khatua said, “As many as 167 students were present in the school. We first served mid-day meal to 90 students. However, after taking food, some students started vomiting. We admitted all the 90 students in the hospital. Doctors told us that the students are suffering from convulsion disorder.” Medical officer of Rajnagar CHC Dr Rasmiranjan Mohanty said the condition of students is stable now.