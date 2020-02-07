Home States Odisha

J&K Tourism offers special discount for Odisha tourist

Wish to explore the scenic splendour and snow-capped mountains? Jammu and Kashmir Tourism has an offer for you.

BHUBANESWAR: Wish to explore the scenic splendour and snow-capped mountains? Jammu and Kashmir Tourism has an offer for you. The J&K on Thursday announced special discounts for tourists from Odisha. In a road show organised by J&K Tourism here, the hoteliers offered over 30 per cent discount on room tariff and tour operators offered 20 pc. Tourists will also get the houseboats, which are key attractions, at 50 pc discount.

Hamid Wangnoo, president, DTOAK 

President of Domestic Tour Operators Association Kashmir (DTOAK) Hamid Wangnoo said “On your arrival, the hoteliers and houseboats will offer you the discount once you produce your identity documents. The offer is valid throughout 2020. It is also valid for tour operators from Odisha,” he said.Known as ‘Paradise on earth’ J&K is famous among travellers in India and abroad. The Tour Operators’ Association and J&K Tourism invited tourists from the State to explore the scenic region.

Managing Director, Golf Course, J&K Tourism Nuzhat Gul said they chose Odisha, India’s best kept secret, to gain confidence and support from the State’s people to revive tourism in Kashmir. “We invite people to experience the real hospitality of Kashmir and see it in a new light. We firmly believe that Kashmir is the safest tourist destination where people can enjoy the beauty of the nature,” she added.

Visitors can explore historical gardens and hill stations like Yusmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg in J&K. They can also engage in adventure and sports activities besides eco friendly tours.Apart from pilgrimage hubs, some lesser known destinations like Kashtiward, Badirwah, Doodhpathri, Gurez and Bangus valley were also featured in the road show. The event was organised with support from Odisha Tourism and other stakeholders in the tourism sector. Managing Director of Odisha Tourism Development Corporation Hemakanta Say was present.

