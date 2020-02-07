Missing boy found dead in Odisha's Balangir, human sacrifice alleged

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy who had gone missing since January 22, was found from Siletkani village under Deogaon police limits in the district on Wednesday. The deceased is Babulal Bagarti, son of Ugrasen Bagarti who owns a brick kiln in Siletkani. His family members had registered a missing complaint after failing to trace him.

On Tuesday, some villagers of Siletkani saw a dog eating a severed limb on the bank of Songarh river. Suspecting that it was a case of human sacrifice, villagers told police that the limb might be of Babulal who had been missing. Police started investigation and found the remaining decomposed body of Babulal from near the river bank next day. Deogaon IIC Ranjan Bariha said the body was sent for post-mortem and report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death.