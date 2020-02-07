Narrow escape for 43 Bhubaneswar students in Daringbadi

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 43 students of a private college in Bhubaneswar had a narrow escape after their bus veered off Daringbadi Ghat on Wednesday night. The students had come to Daringbadi for picnic in a bus. While returning, the driver lost control of the bus after one of the tyres burst at the ghat.

The bus skidded off the road and was left hanging precariously over the edge of the ghat. One of the passengers dialled 100 and soon Sorada police along with fire personnel rushed to the spot. Later, all the students were rescued and sent to Bhubaneswar in another bus.