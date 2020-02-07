Odisha chit fund panel gets 7L more affidavits

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Justice MM Das Commission is bracing up to identify small investors duped by dubious financial companies for compensation from a whopping seven lakh more affidavits received by it in the second phase. In December last year, the State Government had revised the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the Commission and limited its domain of identification of duped investors to “bona fide small investors” only.

As part of the identification process, all the affidavits will be first digitised for preparation of a database of the duped investors. The Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) has been assigned the digitisation job by the Government. Accordingly, OCAC after inviting bids for the work has already finalised tenders in favour of a private party. Work orders have already been issued. The digitisation of the seven lakh affidavits will start soon, sources in the Commission said.

In the first phase, the Commission had received 8.86 lakh affidavits. The seven lakh affidavits were received after the Commission invited fresh affidavits in November 2018.The Commission had so far submitted seven interim reports to the Government recommending 4,97,844 small investors with deposits of `10,000 or less eligible for compensation in the first phase.