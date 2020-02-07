Odisha: Landslide at abandoned mine kills one

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: A youth was killed and another injured on Thursday after getting trapped in a landslide at an abandoned limestone mine under Hathibari police limits in the district.The deceased is 17-year-old Sadanand Surin and the injured victim is Arbind Lugun. The incident reportedly took place when the duo was collecting limestone at about 11 am. While it is unclear if Surin died on the spot, both were were rushed to the CHC.

However, the absence of doctors at the centre sparked outrage among the villagers. While the injured youth was later shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital, the irate locals resorted to protest for about three hours. Normalcy was restored after police and administrative officers rushed to the spot.