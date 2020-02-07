Home States Odisha

Odisha water projects in limbo  

It’s been a year since the drinking water project at Telimunda in Kandhamal’s Phiringia block has been completed.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It’s been a year since the drinking water project at Telimunda in Kandhamal’s Phiringia block has been completed. However, substandard work and apathy of authorities concerned have made the project dysfunctional.Taken up by Integrated Tribal Development Agency Integrated Tribal Development Agency, the project aimed to supply drinking water to two schools, Diabhanja High School, Bandhagada under Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe (SC/ST) Department and Seskajodi Upper Primary School.

But the dysfunctional state of the project has posed problems for the students. While the earthen bund near the check dam has been washed away and is yet to be rebuilt, the pipeline connection is yet to be completed despite installation of a transformer for the project’s electrification.Though lakhs of rupees have been spent  for the project and people are facing inconvenience due to its non-implementation, officials have refused to budge from their complacency, villagers alleged.

However, Junior Engineer of the project Pabitra Mohan Sahu said the project has been stalled as the motor of the pump house is stolen. District Tribal Development Officer Birendra Kumar Das said the project will be on track, soon.In another case, the drinking water project at Nedipadar village of Kandhamal’s Phiringia block has been inoperative due to alleged nexus between contractors and  officers and misuse of public money.

The project was completed in August last year with an aim to solve the perennial drinking water problem in Jalapadar, Munda Sahi, Pidiapanga and Kumbharakhol areas of the village. But the well of this project, constructed at a cost of `9 lakh, started developing cracks immediately after completion and two months later, it collapsed due to alleged substandard work. Though it is learnt that the department concerned has sanctioned the bill for the well’s repair, no work has been initiated.

Sarpanch Sumitra Kanhar said she, along with the engineer at the block office, had even given a complaint at Phulbani office of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department. However, Assistant Engineer of the department Debahari Pradhan said the contractor concerned will start the work soon.The contractor is getting ready to lay down pipes in the area, sources added.

No flow
Telimunda project aims to supply drinking water to Diabhanja High School and Seskajodi Upper Primary School
The earthen bund near the check dam has been washed away and the pipeline connection is yet to be completed 
The project at Nedipadar was completed in August last year but has been inoperative
It aims to solve the perennial drinking water problem in several villages
 The well of this project collapsed after two months 

