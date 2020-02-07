Six test positive for swine flu in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: With three more persons testing positive for H1N1 on Thursday, the number of swine flu cases in the State rose to six this season prompting health officials to advise people to maintain personal hygiene as a preventive measure. While two persons tested positive for swine flu in January, another four, including three in a single day, were detected so far this month.

Of the four, two are from Bhubaneswar and one each from Cuttack and Dhenkanal. The swab samples of the suspected cases were tested at Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar. "The man from Dhenkanal has been admitted in the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack while three others are undergoing treatment in two private hospitals in Bhubaneswar. Their health condition is stable," he said.