Two held for illegal sale of drugs

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: Police arrested two persons for illegally selling codeine-laced cough syrup and other medicines with high alcohol content in Koraput district on Wednesday.

The accused are G Krutibash of Bhejaput under Sunabeda police limits and Manoj Badtya of Mathalput under Damajodi police limits. While Krutibash was selling codeine-laced cough syrup and other drugs in his medicine store without licence, Badtya had stocked the medicines in his house without valid permission.

On a tip off, a team of police officials led by IIC Sunabeda, IIC Damanjodi besides Drugs Inspector of Jeypore raided the medicine shop of Krutibash and found the medicines hidden in the shop’s store room and his car. He failed to show the licence to sell the drugs and their purchase bills following which, police seized 2060 bottles of codeine syrup, 3220 ampoules of pentazocine injection, 430 tablets of Nitrosun and 300 tablets of Becam from him.

The car in which the drugs were hidden was also seized and Krutibash arrested. Similarly, the team raided the house of Badtya and found large quantity of medicines stocked illegally. Police seized 720 bottles of Toneaid Plus, 1480 bottles of Sativol from his possession. Police said the approximate cost of seized drugs in both the cases would be Rs 5.17 lakh.