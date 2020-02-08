National Defence College delegation meets CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation from National Defence College, New Delhi led by Air Marshal BV Upadhyay on Friday met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Loka Seva Bhavan. The delegation is on a five day visit to Odisha to study the socio-political environment, governance mechanism and all round development of the State.

During discussion, the delegation appreciated 5T and Mo Sarkar initiatives of the Government. They also admired the State’s efforts in making the public service delivery mechanism faster and more effective, and also spoke about the success in automation and digitisation of land records.

The delegation is travelling across the State to observe translation of various schemes on ground. The delegation is comprised of 14 senior officers from the defence and civil services including four officers from foreign countries and two women officers, one each from IPS and IRS.