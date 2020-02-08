Private school in Odisha to face action for excess fee

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Secondary Education has decided to initiate action against Narayana School, Patia here for allegedly charging exorbitant fee, running Class IX and X without obtaining NoC and getting affiliation from CBSE in a fraudulent manner.

“The activities of the school management will be placed in the ensuing High Power Committee for rejection of the application for grant of NoC,” the Directorate stated adding, “Affected parents are at liberty to lodge FIR against the school management.”

The Directorate pointed out that the fee hiked by the school authority is arbitrary and the school’s management did not adopt an uniform fee structure.

On the other hand, the Directorate also asked Guidance English Medium school to refund the excess fee it had collected from students or adjust it in the subsequent year. The Directorate warned that if the school fails to do so High Power Committee will also be proposed to reject its NoC application.

The move from the Directorate came after Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha alleged that Narayana and Guidance charged excess fee by 30 per cent and 80 per cent respectively. The school authorities couldn’t be reached for their comments.