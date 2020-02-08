Home States Odisha

Odisha schools advised to sensitise students on hygiene

The port hospital screened health of 19 crew members of a Chinese ship that reached there with a consignment from China.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the woman student from Wuhan University tested negative for coronavirus, Odisha Government on Friday issued an advisory for schools asking them to sensitise students on personal hygiene, hand washing and cough etiquette.

After a video conference with the officials of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Director (Public Health) Dr Ajit Mohanty said “There is no specific treatment or vaccine for novel coronavirus (nCoV) infections. Fever, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing are the symptoms and prevention is better than cure. Schools have been directed to take steps for immediate treatment if they come across any student with the symptoms.”

The schools will be provided with IEC materials and students will be educated on personal hygiene. District and Block Education Officers have been asked to ensure that the precautionary measures are followed in schools across the State.

A three-member Central team visited Paradip port and reviewed preparedness. The port hospital screened health of 19 crew members of a Chinese ship that reached there with a consignment from China.

Special Secretary, Health department, Dr Hara Prasad Patnaik said adequate measures have been taken at three medical college and hospitals, including the nodal centre SCBMCH, besides the Capital Hospital and surveillance has been intensified at airports and ports.

“The Wuhan university student under observation has tested negative and result of one more sample is awaited. There has been no positive case of coronavirus in Odisha. We are keeping a close watch on all overseas travellers, particularly those are arriving from China and Hong Kong,” Dr Patnaik added.

Homeopathic college closes special OPD

Authorities of Dr Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital here closed special OPD opened to provide preventive medicine for coronavirus following the direction of Health and Family Welfare department. A two-member team led by Deputy Director AYUSH Dr Dasaratha Murmu conducted an inquiry following media reports that the hospital was providing Arsenicum album 30 as a preventive for coronavirus. The Director (Public Health) dr Ajit Mohanty said there is no specific evidence that the medicine prevents nCoV infection.

