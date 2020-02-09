Home States Odisha

Odisha sees coldest February in last five years due to untimely rains

The met office has also forecast cold wave condition at some parts of the State on Sunday.

Published: 09th February 2020 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists taking shelter in a cave at Khandagiri hill in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Untimely rain and windy conditions have plunged day temperature to a record low across Odisha making it one of the coldest February in last five years.

The met office has also forecast cold wave condition at some parts of the State on Sunday.

A Western Disturbance associated with a sub-tropical westerly jet core which triggered rainy and windy conditions led to a drop in mercury by more than five degree Celsius on Saturday, forcing people to seek cover. 

In fact, a ferry boat in Chilika was stranded due to the gusty wind. The passengers were later rescued. At tourist spots like Khandagiri and Udayagiri in the State Capital, visitors were seen taking refuge in the caves to escape rain accompanied by wind. The damp, as well as chilly conditions, have also led to a rise in common flu cases.

On the day, many places of the State recorded the lowest day temperature since 2015. The maximum temperature dipped to 17.2 degree Celsius in Balasore which was 7.8 degree below normal for February.

At Chandbali where mercury read 19.6 degree, it was 7.1 degree below normal. Cuttack’s daytime temperature stood at 19.6 degree Celsius, 5.8 degree below normal whereas Bhubaneswar recorded 20.6 degree during the day, which was about 5.1 degree below normal. Both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar had recorded 22.4 degree and 23.3 degree respectively on Friday. 

“Most parts of Odisha have experienced overcast conditions and rainfall activity in the last five days. There was widespread rainfall in the State due to which daytime temperature dipped at many places,” said Scientist with Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das.

Coldest February in last 5 years 

Das attributed the rainfall activity to the warm and moist wind blowing towards Odisha from the Bay of Bengal, the western disturbance and the subtropical westerly jet core near Jharkhand. 

The subtropical westerly jet core is a belt of fastest moving wind travelling between 10 km and 12 km from the surface of the earth usually over northern parts of the country during the winter months. 

It moved towards Bangladesh on Saturday and rainfall activity is expected to reduce in the State from Sunday, Das said.

Meanwhile, Keonjhar recorded 22 mm rainfall, followed by 15.3 mm in Boudh and 15.2 mm in Nayagarh. Both Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 3.4 mm and 3.6 mm rainfall respectively.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected at a few places in 16 districts on Sunday, the met office said adding, Angul, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore could report cold wave conditions.

Maximum temperature

  • 17.2 C Balasore.

  • 19.6 C Chandbali.

  • 19.6 C Cuttack.

  • 20.6 C Bhubaneswar.

Rainfall:

  • 22 mm Keonjhar.

  • 15.3 mm Boudh.

  • 15.2 mm Nayagarh.

  • 3.4 mm Cuttack.

  • 3.6 mm Bhubaneswar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Winter Odisha Rains
India Matters
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)
Train fare hike is miniscule, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
Hindu refugees who migrated from Sindh province of Pakistan display their passports as they support the Citizenship Amendment Act in Ahmadabad, Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. (File | PTI)
Citizenship Act spurs crossover of religious minorities from Pakistan
The girl’s kin objected to the wedding, citing the man’s dwarfism | Express
For this Tamil Nadu couple, love stands taller than any barrier
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections 2020: How did voters feel after casting their vote?
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp