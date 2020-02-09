Passengers face harrowing times as vessel gets stranded in Chilika Lake

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As many as 80 passengers had a harrowing time when the floating bridge vessel, ferrying them to Janhikuda from Satapada, got stranded in Chilika Lake.

The vessel, carrying people along with a bus, four-light vehicles and 15 motorcycles, left Satpada at around 3.15 pm.

However, owing to rain and strong winds, it got stranded midway. Later, the vessel was dragged to the shore by a smaller boat after around one hour.