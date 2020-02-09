Procurement delay, officials' aparhy worry for farmers in Jaleswar 

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Farmers of Jaleswar block are irked over delay in paddy procurement owing to apathy of the officials concerned.

Farmers in the block had cultivated paddy on more than 21,000-hectare land during Kharif season last year.

As per official reports, 5,497 farmers of the block were given tokens to sell their produce at 19 mandis opened by the district administration.

However, 3,201 farmers are yet to sell their produce despite having tokens.

Sources said several farmers have resorted to distress sale of paddy owing to the revision of the procurement target from 8 lakh quintal to 2 lakh quintal.

With only 9,372 quintals procured till date, the farmers, who had availed loans and were issued tokens, are in a fix.

The farmers said a few millers in the block are deducting as much as 12 kg per quintal from the stock procured from them.

This has forced several farmers to sell their produce for `1,350 per quintal against the MSP of `1,810 per quintal set by the Government.

An officer of the Civil Supplies department said higher authorities have been apprised of the issues and steps will be taken to end the farmers’ woes after discussions.