Rain, cold wave hit life in Odisha's Angul and Talcher

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Rain, coupled with cold wave, has hit normal life in the industrial belt of Angul and Talcher for the last two days.

While roads at many parts of both the towns are waterlogged, summer crops in areas like Kaniha, Pallahara, Athmallick and Kishore Nagar have been damaged.

Besides, paddy stocks in mandis at Chhendipada and Pallahara have been drenched, leaving the farmers worried.

Colliery sources said, there has been a loss of one lakh tonne of coal per day due to continuous rain in Talcher coalfield.