‘Rangasala’ demolished to destroy evidence: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday targeted State Government over demolition of illegally constructed guest house from where the body of lady panchayat executive officer Smitarani Biswal was recovered three months ago.

“The demolition of ‘Rangasala’ (controversial guest house) by the Jajpur district administration is intended to destroy all evidence of the alleged murder of the lady PEO,” said State BJP secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar at a media conference here.

Accusing the Jajpur district administration of systematically wiping out all evidences to protect the main accused Rupesh Bhadra, the BJP leader said first the CCTV cameras were seized and then all the materials that were recovered from the guest house were handed over to the wife of prime accused.

Lekhashree said the BJP delegation that visited the spot after the incident found that the guest house was locked after through cleaning.

What was shocking was that the guest house was locked by Bhadra’s family members and not the administration.

“From circumstantial evidence it is suspected that the lady PEO was murdered after she was physically abused. That is why we have been demanding to hand over the case to CBI for a fair probe,” she said.