Sambalpuri Studies finds no takers in Odisha university

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University has shut down the Diploma in Sambalpuri Studies course after failing to attract students over consecutive batches. Sources said not a single application was received for the course in the last three years.

Sambalpur University was the first to offer the course, aimed at promoting, enriching and preserving Sambalpuri language, art and tradition, in 1997.

Though not approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC), it was kept under the ambit of Department of Odia.

The classes for the course, which had 15 seats, were taken by teachers of Odia and History along with experts in Sambalpuri language and researchers as guest lecturers.

The syllabus included the history of Western Odisha, geographical conditions, demography, Sambalpuri culture, art, tradition, festivals, biographies of prominent personalities and freedom fighters and several books written in the language.

Registrar of Sambalpur University Sanjat Kumar Sahu said the course was discontinued as it failed to get the desired response.

“However, we may reintroduce it again in future, if applicants express their interest in it,” he said.

However, a former student said the course could not be sustained due to lack of promotion.

“The varsity could have attracted students by promoting the course properly. Many students do not known that such course was offered by the university. It was a promising course for those looking to do research on Sambalpuri language and culture,” he said.