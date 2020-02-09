Three hurt after ambulance hits tree on NH-19 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A driver and two assistants of an 108 ambulance were injured when the vehicle hit a tree on NH-19 near Sergarh Chowk here on Saturday.

They are Khagendra Mahallick of Mitrapur village and Jogeswar Moganta of Thakurmunda.

The identity of another injured assistant is not known yet.

The mishap took place when the ambulance was returning from Nilagiri hospital after dropping a patient there.

The driver of the speeding vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and rammed into a tree.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued the three.

They were admitted to Nilagiri hospital and then shifted to Fakir Mohan Government Medical College and Hospital when their condition deteriorated.