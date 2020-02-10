Government orders probe in Odisha bus electrocution accident, to cover all aspects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Sunday ordered a probe into the tragic incident in which 10 persons were electrocuted and several others critically injured when the bus they were travelling came in contact with a drooping 11 KV power line at Mendrajpur under Rangeilunda block in Ganjam district.

“All aspects of the incident will be probed. Whether the bus had route permit to go to the village. It was not a regular route and the passengers were going for a marriage negotiation,” Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said and added that it will also have to be inquired as to why the driver took the bus on the road when he saw the 11 KV power line was drooping so low.

Besides, the Energy Department will also have to share the blame if the 11 KV power line was hanging so low. “It will have to be seen whether the villagers had complained about the matter to the Southco,” he said.

The Minister said the district administration has been asked to conduct an inquiry into all aspects and submit a report as early as possible.

Strong action will be taken basing on the inquiry report, he said.

Managing Director of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) Sourav Garg said the Southco has been asked to submit a report in this regard.

Probe ordered

“Southco has been asked to find out the height of the 11 KV power line,” he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief over the death of 10 persons in Mendrajpur (Ganjam) bus tragedy.

“The Chief Minister conveys his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announces ex gratia of Rs two lakh to next of the kin of the deceased. All 25 injured people have been admitted at MKCG and will be given free medical treatment,” a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan also condoled the deaths. “The reason behind such a tragic accident should be found out and steps taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Pratap Chandra Sarangi said there should be an impartial inquiry into the incident. He demanded that next of the kin of the deceased should be given compensation of Rs five lakh each.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik also expressed grief over the death of so many persons in the incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.