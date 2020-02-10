Home States Odisha

Move to check wasteful expenditure in Odisha  

Finance department warns action for transfer of budgeted funds to civil deposit

Published: 10th February 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money

For representational purpose (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Under stress for economic slowdown and reduced Central allocation, the State Government has initiated several measures to check wasteful expenditure. All departments have been warned of disciplinary action for transfer of budgeted funds to civil deposit.

“Budgeted funds will not be allowed to be transferred to civil deposit under any circumstances and transfer of money drawn from treasury to civil deposit is banned at all levels. The controlling and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) concerned will be held personally liable for unauthorised transfer of funds,” Finance Secretary Ashok Meena said in a letter to all department heads.

The Finance department has advised to avoid rush of expenditure, surrender of budgeted provision and drawal of funds towards the fag end of the current fiscal. The deadline for completion of formalities for issue of allotment, sanction for release of funds, re-appropriation of funds and surrender of provisions has been extended. As per the revised deadline, departments can issue sanction orders for release of funds, re-appropriation of funds and allotment till February 26. While online transmission of allotment data to treasury portal can be done till February 27, department can surrender unutilised funds by February 28.
However, the Finance department has pre-pone the deadline to March 13 for submission of bills in treasury for drawal of funds in order to ensure timely encashment of all claims presented in the treasury and bank before March 31.

“The rush of expenditure in the last quarter of the financial year defeats the objective of efficient and economic use of resources. Since it leads to unproductive and wasteful expenditure, the deadlines need to be followed scrupulously for fiscal discipline and effective financial management,” the letter stated.
The controlling officers and DDOs have been advised to not submit bills in the treasury after the deadlines as the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) to which all treasuries are connected through internet, would automatically disable all the allotments for 2019-20 across the State exactly after the midnight of March 31.

Departments have been asked not to surrender the budgetary allocation pertaining to Central Sector Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes in a routine manner where there is likelihood of receipt of Central assistance and scope for expenditure towards the end of the financial year. “In case of late receipt of Central assistance beyond the deadline, the administrative departments can move Finance department for extension of deadline to facilitate expenditure,” the letter added. 

New Deadlines

Feb 26: Depts can issue sanction orders 
Feb 27: Online transmission of allotment data to treasury portal 
Feb 28: Depts can surrender unutilised funds 
March 13: Submission of bills in treasury

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Finance
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp