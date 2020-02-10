Move to check wasteful expenditure in Odisha  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under stress for economic slowdown and reduced Central allocation, the State Government has initiated several measures to check wasteful expenditure. All departments have been warned of disciplinary action for transfer of budgeted funds to civil deposit.

“Budgeted funds will not be allowed to be transferred to civil deposit under any circumstances and transfer of money drawn from treasury to civil deposit is banned at all levels. The controlling and Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) concerned will be held personally liable for unauthorised transfer of funds,” Finance Secretary Ashok Meena said in a letter to all department heads.

The Finance department has advised to avoid rush of expenditure, surrender of budgeted provision and drawal of funds towards the fag end of the current fiscal. The deadline for completion of formalities for issue of allotment, sanction for release of funds, re-appropriation of funds and surrender of provisions has been extended. As per the revised deadline, departments can issue sanction orders for release of funds, re-appropriation of funds and allotment till February 26. While online transmission of allotment data to treasury portal can be done till February 27, department can surrender unutilised funds by February 28.

However, the Finance department has pre-pone the deadline to March 13 for submission of bills in treasury for drawal of funds in order to ensure timely encashment of all claims presented in the treasury and bank before March 31.

“The rush of expenditure in the last quarter of the financial year defeats the objective of efficient and economic use of resources. Since it leads to unproductive and wasteful expenditure, the deadlines need to be followed scrupulously for fiscal discipline and effective financial management,” the letter stated.

The controlling officers and DDOs have been advised to not submit bills in the treasury after the deadlines as the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) to which all treasuries are connected through internet, would automatically disable all the allotments for 2019-20 across the State exactly after the midnight of March 31.

Departments have been asked not to surrender the budgetary allocation pertaining to Central Sector Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes in a routine manner where there is likelihood of receipt of Central assistance and scope for expenditure towards the end of the financial year. “In case of late receipt of Central assistance beyond the deadline, the administrative departments can move Finance department for extension of deadline to facilitate expenditure,” the letter added.

New Deadlines

Feb 26: Depts can issue sanction orders

Feb 27: Online transmission of allotment data to treasury portal

Feb 28: Depts can surrender unutilised funds

March 13: Submission of bills in treasury