Orissa High Court seeks Government reply on blocking natural stream

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the State Government for alleged inaction over encroachment of a natural stream at Jakhpura near Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The natural stream, known as Baunsi Nali nullah, has been a source of water for nearby hamlets for years. Besides, it recharged the surrounding water bodies and acted as natural cleanser other than providing various ecological services. It also used to feed water to the Gandanal that finally joins Brahmani river, the petition stated.

Kalinganagar Paribesh Surakshya Samiti (KPSS) president Aswini Kumar Dhal filed a PIL alleging that a private company had constructed buildings and other structures encroaching the natural stream. KPSS has sought the court’s intervention for removal of the encroachment and restoration of the natural stream to its original condition.

According to the petition, the private company had set up an integrated steel plant by installing a rolling mill and a captive power plant at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex over an area of 486 hectare land leased out by IDCO. The natural stream passes through the leased out land. The private company had allegedly caused obstruction of the natural stream by constructing its coke oven plant, the petition alleged.

Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani on Wednesday made submissions on behalf of KPSS. After a preliminary hearing, the Single Judge Bench of Justice D Dash posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. The Court issued notices to Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Cuttack), Managing Director of IDCO, Jajpur Collector and Danagadi Tehsildar to file responses by then. The court also issued notices to the private company to file a response to the PIL by then.