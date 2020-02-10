Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court seeks Government reply on blocking natural stream

The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the State Government for alleged inaction over encroachment of a natural stream at Jakhpura near Kalinganagar in Jajpur district.

Published: 10th February 2020 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2020 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the State Government for alleged inaction over encroachment of a natural stream at Jakhpura near Kalinganagar in Jajpur district. The natural stream, known as Baunsi Nali nullah, has been a source of water for nearby hamlets for years. Besides, it recharged the surrounding water bodies and acted as natural cleanser other than providing various ecological services. It also used to feed water to the Gandanal that finally joins Brahmani river, the petition stated.

Kalinganagar Paribesh Surakshya Samiti (KPSS) president Aswini Kumar Dhal filed a PIL alleging that a private company had constructed buildings and other structures encroaching the natural stream. KPSS has sought the court’s intervention for removal of the encroachment and restoration of the natural stream to its original condition. 

According to the petition, the private company had set up an integrated steel plant by installing a rolling mill and a captive power plant at Kalinganagar Industrial Complex over an area of 486 hectare land leased out by IDCO. The natural stream passes through the leased out land. The private company had allegedly caused obstruction of the natural stream by constructing its coke oven plant, the petition alleged.

Advocate Sankar Prasad Pani on Wednesday made submissions on behalf of KPSS. After a preliminary hearing, the Single Judge Bench of Justice D Dash posted the matter for hearing after four weeks. The Court issued notices to Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Cuttack), Managing Director of IDCO, Jajpur Collector and Danagadi Tehsildar to file responses by then. The court also issued notices to the private company to file a response to the PIL by then.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court Baunsi Nali nullah
India Matters
The Centre had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court asking to review its previous order.
SC upholds constitutional validity of SC/ST Amendment Act, 2018
A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala student's test report comes back as negative 
CVN Murthy, retired chief engineer
Andhra man spends 90% of pension for welfare of the destitute
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (Photo | AP)
Kane Williamson set to return in third ODI vs India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus scare: Centre comes up with plan to monitor diseases in wild birds
Delhi elections first, marriage later for this groom
Gallery
As polling for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on Saturday concluded on a peaceful note, check out what the Exit Polls have to say.
AAP vs BJP vs Congress: Find out who Exit Polls predict as the winner in Delhi
Written by Syam Pushkaran and directed by Madhu C Narayanan, 'Kumbalangi Nights' was a riot against the established social order that at many times let toxic masculinity flourish. Here are five scenes that you are highly unlikely to forget if you have watched the movie at least once. (Photo | YouTube)
One year of 'Kumbalangi Nights': 5 memorable scenes from the Malayalam superhit 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp