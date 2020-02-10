Three die in road mishap  

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Three persons were killed and nine injured when a vehicle, carrying 16 passengers, collided with a stationary truck at Banabahal Chowk within Puintala police limits on Sunday.

The deceased are Shakuntala Sahu, Tejeswar Barik and Pabitra Sahu. The vehicle was on its way to Cuttack. All the passengers of the vehicle were labourers who were going to work in a brick kiln in

Cuttack. Governor visits Phulbani

Phulbani: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smruti Bhawan here on Saturday. He spoke about Gandhian ideals of truth and non-violence. The week-long celebration is being organised by Phulbani Action Group (PAG). The Governor later visited the ashram of Laxmanananda Sarawati at Jalespata.