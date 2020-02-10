Voters asked to collect new ID cards in Odisha

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: After deciding to release the new 10-digit Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), the Election Commission (EC) appealed the voters to collect the new cards from the Mandal tahsildar offices. It may be mentioned here that old epic cards had 14 digits.

The EC has released the final voter list in erstwhile Adilabad district, where there are 20.84 lakh voters in ten constituencies. In Mancherial constituency there are 2.51 lakhs voters, in Nirmal 2.40 lakhs, Mudhole 2.31 lakhs, Adilabad 2.24 lakhs and Bellampelli 1.61 lakh of voters. Nirmal District Collector Musharaff Ali Faruqui appealed the voters to collect the new cards from the polling booths and tahsildar office.