Cesu seeks hike in retail tariff 

Estimating its transmission and distribution loss at 24.49 pc for the ensuing fiscal, Cesu said the net sale of power to the consumer will be about 7211.45 MU.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Projecting its ARR of Rs 4,432.58 crore for 2020-21, Cesu on Monday requested Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission to increase retail tariff to recover the cost. Presenting its ARR application before OERC at a public hearing here for determination of retail tariff, the utility proposed to procure 9550.33 million unit (MU) of energy from Gridco, the bulk supplier of power to the State.

Estimating its transmission and distribution loss at 24.49 pc for the ensuing fiscal, Cesu said the net sale of power to the consumer will be about 7211.45 MU out of which 4713.66 MU (65.36 pc) will be sold to consumers in the low transmission category where the loss level is very high. The utility, which is likely to be taken over by Tata Power on April 1, 2020, urged OERC either for an upward revision in the existing tariff or decrease in the bulk supply tariff. 

