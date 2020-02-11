Home States Odisha

Crow deaths fuel H5N1 fear in Odisha

Veterinary officials who have collected blood and swab samples of the dead birds, suspect the deaths could have been due to cold and foggy weather.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

H1N1 virus

H1N1 virus

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/ROURKELA: Bird flu scare has gripped people of Barachana and Korei areas of the district after some birds were found dead at many places. Crows were found dead near Dehurigada, Samia and Budhakendua areas under Barachana block in the district in the last two days. 

Similarly, some chicken and other birds were found dead in many parts of Korei.  

Veterinary officials who have collected blood and swab samples of the dead birds, suspect the deaths could have been due to cold and foggy weather. In Sundargarh district, even as few birds were found dead in Koida block headquarters, the district veterinary authorities discounted fear of bird flu. 

Two days back, some crows and chicken were found dead at three places in Koida following which, a veterinary team on Sunday collected blood samples of the birds for examination. Sundargarh Chief District Veterinary Officer Dr Girija Prasad Patnaik said reports are awaited and no clear reason could be ascertained from autopsy of the birds. 

He said it is likely the birds died of intense cold after sudden climatic change and there was no symptom of bird flu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bird flu Odisha Bird flu Korei
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp