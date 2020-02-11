Crow deaths fuel H5N1 fear in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/ROURKELA: Bird flu scare has gripped people of Barachana and Korei areas of the district after some birds were found dead at many places. Crows were found dead near Dehurigada, Samia and Budhakendua areas under Barachana block in the district in the last two days.

Similarly, some chicken and other birds were found dead in many parts of Korei.

Veterinary officials who have collected blood and swab samples of the dead birds, suspect the deaths could have been due to cold and foggy weather. In Sundargarh district, even as few birds were found dead in Koida block headquarters, the district veterinary authorities discounted fear of bird flu.

Two days back, some crows and chicken were found dead at three places in Koida following which, a veterinary team on Sunday collected blood samples of the birds for examination. Sundargarh Chief District Veterinary Officer Dr Girija Prasad Patnaik said reports are awaited and no clear reason could be ascertained from autopsy of the birds.

He said it is likely the birds died of intense cold after sudden climatic change and there was no symptom of bird flu.