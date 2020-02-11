Home States Odisha

Focus on heritage protection during calamity

An exercise village has been set up at Ramchandi beach where simulation on aquatic disaster response with special attention to the damage to heritage structures will take place.

Published: 11th February 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Director General of National Disaster Response Force Satya Narayan Pradhan along with Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Pradeep Kumar Jena addressing media persons in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Director General of National Disaster Response Force Satya Narayan Pradhan along with Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority Pradeep Kumar Jena addressing media persons in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will host second Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation Disaster Management Exercise (BIMSTEC- DMEx)  in the State from Tuesday.

The three-day exercise to be conducted in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark will discuss standardisation of protocol, formulation of policy and guidelines for protection of heritage sites during disasters and their conservation post-disaster.

Five out of seven BIMSTEC countries -- Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal -- will participate in the first-of-its-kind exercise conducted on the theme of ‘protecting a cultural heritage site that suffers severe damage in earthquake, flooding or storm.’

Addressing mediapersons, Director General, NDRF, Satya Narayan Pradhan said “The objective of this exercise is to test the existing emergency procedure for notification, preparedness and response. The exercise will provide an opportunity to the participating countries to enhance coordination and cooperation involving multi-agency operations in an earthquake, flooding and storm surge.”

An exercise village has been set up at Ramchandi beach where simulation on aquatic disaster response with special attention to the damage to heritage structures will take place. “The exercise will be different from the mock drill where our focus will be on making it as real as possible,” he added.

The NDRF DG said after completion of the exercise, draft guidelines will be framed which will be vetted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for preparation of a policy and guidelines for protection of the heritage structures at the time of diaster and their conservation post disaster. He also said Odisha was selected for the exercise as it has experience in tackling disasters successfully and also has a number of heritage structures.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said the exercise will be helpful for all the stakeholders, especially the NDRF and ODRAF units as ordinary buildings and heritage structures sustaining damage in disaster can not be dealt the same way. Odisha Government may also impart special training to ODRAF teams in this regard, he said.

Officials of ASI, NDMA, IMD, INTACH, Central Water Commission, INCOIS along with international observers from UNDP, International Search and Rescue Advisory Group, International Centre for the Study of Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property will take part.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Disaster Response Force Bay of Bengal Initiative
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp