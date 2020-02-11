Gangadhar Meher University seeks aid for developing second campus

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With work on the second campus of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) likely to begin soon, the university authorities have moved the State Government seeking funds for construction of its boundary wall around the 47.8-acre land at Basantpur. Of the total land, the university has got possession of 19 acres and applied for possession of the rest.

Deputy Registrar UC Pati said an amount of Rs 3 crore has been sought from the State Government for construction of the boundary wall.

Meanwhile, the Central Public Works Department CPWD has conducted a survey for preparation of the master plan of the second campus.

In the first phase, an academic block, four new departments and four science departments will be constructed. The existing science departments and laboratories will be shifted to the new building first as these structures have become old, Pati said.

Funds sanctioned to the university under Rashtriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in the first phase will be used for the development of infrastructure of the existing campus in Sambalpur city.

The university will get another Rs 27.5 crore in the second phase under RUSA which would be used for the construction of buildings in the second campus.