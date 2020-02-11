Home States Odisha

Odisha government renames Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center

The State Government on Monday renamed Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center (AHRCC) as Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC).

Published: 11th February 2020

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The State Government on Monday renamed Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center (AHRCC) as Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC). “The Government of Odisha have been pleased to rename Acharya Harihar Regional Cancer Center (AHRCC) as Acharya Harihar Postgraduate Institute of Cancer(AHPGIC) for all purposes with effect from the date of issue of this notification,” read a notification released by Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday.

AHRCC had turned into a medical college with the opening of postgraduate course in Surgical Oncology and Gynecologic Oncology in 2017. The decision for renaming the government-run premier cancer hospital of the State was taken during the governing body meeting of AHRCC held in January 2019. At another GB meeting held on January 28, 2020 it has also been decided for opening of Uro-Oncology Department, the State Board of Allied Medical Science functioning under DMET has approved for opening of a OT Technician Course to create human resources.

