Home States Odisha

Odisha medical negligence: Girl develops necrosis after ‘wrong’ injection

A 25-year-old girl developed necrosis on her lower lip after she was allegedly administered a wrong injection at the ENT department of VIMSAR, Burla.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 25-year-old girl developed necrosis on her lower lip after she was allegedly administered a wrong injection at the ENT department of VIMSAR, Burla. The matter came to light after the brother of the girl Banita complained about it to the Superintendent of VIMSAR on Monday. 

Budhadeb Duari of Burla said he had brought his sister Banita to the ENT department after she complained of swelling on her lower lip on January 22.

The doctors administered an injection on her lower lip following which Banita complained of severe pain and she became unconscious. Subsequently, the doctors admitted her to the indoor of ENT department and assured him that she would recover.

However, her condition deteriorated further and her lower lip got damaged, he said.

The doctors have now referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for plastic surgery. 

On the other hand, Superintendent of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said the patient had come to for treatment of hemangioma to the hospital. She might have developed idiosyncratic reaction due to the sclerotic agent that was administered to her during treatment of the disease, she said. 

On the allegation of the wrong injection, she said a committee has been formed to inquire into the matter. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha medical negligence necrosis VIMSAR
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp