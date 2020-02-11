Odisha medical negligence: Girl develops necrosis after ‘wrong’ injection

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 25-year-old girl developed necrosis on her lower lip after she was allegedly administered a wrong injection at the ENT department of VIMSAR, Burla. The matter came to light after the brother of the girl Banita complained about it to the Superintendent of VIMSAR on Monday.

Budhadeb Duari of Burla said he had brought his sister Banita to the ENT department after she complained of swelling on her lower lip on January 22.

The doctors administered an injection on her lower lip following which Banita complained of severe pain and she became unconscious. Subsequently, the doctors admitted her to the indoor of ENT department and assured him that she would recover.

However, her condition deteriorated further and her lower lip got damaged, he said.

The doctors have now referred her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for plastic surgery.

On the other hand, Superintendent of VIMSAR, Jayashree Dora said the patient had come to for treatment of hemangioma to the hospital. She might have developed idiosyncratic reaction due to the sclerotic agent that was administered to her during treatment of the disease, she said.

On the allegation of the wrong injection, she said a committee has been formed to inquire into the matter.