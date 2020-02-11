Home States Odisha

Odisha Minister Samir Das suspends headmaster, blocks salary of teachers

The School and Mass Education Minister found serious lapses in schools during visit to Kalahandi and Balangir.

Published: 11th February 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das at the Government High School in Kantabanji

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das at the Government High School in Kantabanji

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/ BHAWANIPATNA: Unhappy with the quality of teaching in Government schools, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Das on Monday ordered blocking of salary of headmasters and teachers of two schools in Kalahandi and Balangir districts.

He has also suspended the headmaster of Government High School at Kantabanji in Balangir district and issued show-cause notice to 10 teachers after finding gross dereliction of duty.

The Minister who visited the school in the day found students roaming outside the classrooms during class hours while the teachers were busy chatting in a common room in the absence of headmaster. The Minister directed students to come back to the classrooms and asked them questions related to various subjects.

With students giving wrong answers, he accused the teachers of being negligent towards their education, While suspending the headmaster, he directed the DEO to block the day’s salary of the teachers. 

Similarly, he made a surprise visit to Bimbadhar High School at Karlapada in Kalahandi district and interacted with students. As students were unable to answer basic questions related to their curriculum, the Minister directed to withhold the salary of two teachers and the school headmaster for this month. 

Reviewing the functioning of schools in the district, Das assured that rationalisation of pupil-teacher ratio  (PTR) will be strictly implemented before beginning of the new academic session this year. As per the Right To Education Act, the PTR at primary level should be 30:1 and at the upper primary level, it should be 35:1. The Rashtriya  Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) framework stipulates that the PTR at  secondary level should be 30:1. 

However, many Government-run schools in the district do not have sufficient teachers to maintain the PTR, which will be rectified, the Minister said.

Das also reviewed preparations for the matriculation examination which is scheduled to begin from February 19, the appointment of teachers who submitted fake or forged certificates to get the jobs, scholarships to students and early completion of school buildings and hostels under construction.

The Minister said action will be taken against every teacher who submitted fake education, disability and caste certificates to get the job. 

On the matriculation examination, the Minister said the district will have  103 examination centres, 23 question paper banks. Of the 103 centres, 37 will be covered under CCTVs. “Since the question papers will be coded,  there is little chance of leaking the papers,” he said.Das assured early completion of District Education Office (DEO) and Block  Education Office in Bhawanipatna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Samir Das
India Matters
For representational purposes
Social media abuzz with tabling of Uniform Civil Code Bill on Tuesday
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Chennai vehicles pollute nearly as much as Delhi's: CSE data
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
25-year-old accident victim's organs save 5 lives in Mumbai
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp