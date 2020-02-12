Odisha girl kills self after lover ends life  

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A young couple allegedly committed suicide after their families refused to accept their relationship in Badipada village within Balikuda police limits on Tuesday. The victims, a 23-year-old youth of Badipada and a minor girl of nearby Chasapada, were in a relationship for quite some time. When the youth approached the girl’s family with marriage proposal, the latter refused. Dejected, he left home on Monday.

Later on Tuesday, his family found him hanging from a tree in Palasa jungle near Kaduapada in Jagatsinghpur.On hearing the news of the youth’s death, the girl, a Class X student, took the extreme step by hanging herself in her room in absence of family members. Though she was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the youth’s father lodged an FIR with police alleged that his son was beaten up mercilessly by a group of unidentified persons following which he died.Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said police have registered a murder case on the basis of the complaint lodged by the youth’s father report. Besides, an unnatural death case has also been registered after receiving the body of the minor girl.