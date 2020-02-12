Home States Odisha

Odisha girl kills self after lover ends life  

A young couple allegedly committed suicide after their families refused to accept their relationship in Badipada village within Balikuda police limits on Tuesday.

Published: 12th February 2020 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A young couple allegedly committed suicide after their families refused to accept their relationship in Badipada village within Balikuda police limits on Tuesday. The victims, a 23-year-old youth of Badipada and a minor girl of nearby Chasapada, were in a relationship for quite some time. When the youth approached the girl’s family with marriage proposal, the latter refused. Dejected, he left home on Monday.

Later on Tuesday, his family found him hanging from a tree in Palasa jungle near Kaduapada in Jagatsinghpur.On hearing the news of the youth’s death, the girl, a Class X student, took the extreme step by hanging herself in her room in absence of family members. Though she was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared her brought dead.

Meanwhile, the youth’s father lodged an FIR with police alleged that his son was beaten up mercilessly by a group of unidentified persons following which he died.Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said police have registered a murder case on the basis of the complaint lodged by the youth’s father  report. Besides, an unnatural death case has also been registered after receiving the body of the minor girl. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suicide
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp