Home States Odisha

ORMAS to set up crafts emporium in Sambalpur

 In a bid to promote local handicraft products, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has decided to establish a crafts emporium in the city.

Published: 12th February 2020 01:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  In a bid to promote local handicraft products, the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has decided to establish a crafts emporium in the city. Laxmipriya Store, located outside the office of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) here, will be converted into a full-fledged and exclusive crafts emporium. The store was set up in 1990 to sell products produced by Self Help Groups (SHGs) of the district. 

These products included spices, non-timber-forest produce and a few rural crafts. But mismanagement took its toll on the facility, which has remained closed for the last few months. At present, more than 200 SHGs in the district are involved in manufacturing of handicrafts including wooden and bamboo crafts, terracotta and a few handloom and apparel products. Assistant Director of ORMAS, Srimanta Hota said, “The objective of the emporium is to provide better marketing facilities to the SHGs and offer genuine products to the buyers at a reasonable price.” 

Usually, handicraft products made by SHGs are sold at Pallishree Mela and other fairs organised across the State. But there is no permanent facility to make these products available round the year. Since, the Government provides financial assistance and skill development training to SHGs for promotion of handicraft, the crafts emporium will be instrumental in displaying and selling rare handmade products. 

Hota said the budget for renovation of the building and setting up of the crafts emporium is Rs 4.5 lakh. The asbestos roof of the building will be replaced with a concrete one and later its complete overhauling will be carried out. If the initiative achieves its objective, such emporiums will be established in every block of the district. “We have already written to the Government for setting up such stores in nine blocks of the district,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Rural Development Sambalpur
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp