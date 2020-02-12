Teacher killed in front of his wife

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly killing a teacher in front of his wife in Jamupani village. The accused, 58-year-old Madan Murmu and 35-year-old Lalmohan Murmu of Jamupani village, hacked the victim, 45-year-old Sukdev Marandi, to death with a chopper.

The incident took place on Monday when Sukdev entered into an argument with Madan and Lalmohan as the two were collecting dry branches from an orchard near the village.OIC K B Nayak said basing on a complaint filed by Sukdev’s wife, the two were arrested and the chopper, used in the crime, seized from them. A case under has been registered under sections 302 and 34 of IPC. Sukdev was working as a teacher in a school in Jharkhand.