Home States Odisha

Worry over absence of CCTVs at exam centres 

Last year, the School and Mass Education department had directed the superintendents of centres to complete installation of CCTVs in their high schools.

Published: 12th February 2020 01:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV Camera

CCTV Camera (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: With barely a week left for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations, a whopping 67 per cent of the examination centres in the district have failed to install CCTV cameras. Only around 49 of the 145 centres in the district have set up CCTV surveillance systems for the exams that begin on February 19 while remaining 96 centres are yet to do so.

Last year, the School and Mass Education department had directed the superintendents of centres to complete installation of CCTVs in their high schools. But even after a year, around 67 per cent of examination centres have failed to comply with the directive.

Alleging fund crunch, the centre authorities said they are unable to install cameras due to lack of money and no support from the Government. “We are ready to follow the guideline but do not have enough funds. If the State Government thinks CCTVs are essential for fair and transparent conduct of exams, it should release funds for the purpose,” said a headmaster of a Government high school.

District education officer Krushna Chandra Nayak said requisite steps are being taken to ensure smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. As many as 27,250 examinees including 620 Madhyama and open schools of the district will be appearing for the annual HSC examination in the district this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High School Certificate
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp