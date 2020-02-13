Chhattisgarh police arrest senior BJD leader in connection with double murder case

By Express News Service

JHARUSGUDA: Senior BJD leader and former MLA Anup Sai has been detained by Chakradhar Nagar police of Chhattisgarh since Wednesday night for his alleged involvement in a double murder case.

Sources said the police picked up Sai from his house late last night and are interrogating him in connection with the murder case.

Sai, who is currently serving as the chairman of Odisha Warehousing Corporation, was elected as Brajarajnagar MLA thrice on Congress ticket. He later had joined the BJD in 2014 and contested assembly elections unsuccessfully.

Jharsuguda SP Aswini Kumar Mohanty said, “Raigarh SP called me at around 9.30 pm yesterday and informed that they have detained Sai in a year-old case. They had earlier summoned the BJD leader in connection with the case. Since he did not appear before the police, the latter detained him for interrogation purpose.”

Raigarh SP Santosh Singh refused to comment on this issue.