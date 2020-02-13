Four China returnees under coronavirus observation in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Four persons including a child who returned from China to Sundargarh recently have been put on house quarantine and under medical observation for Coronavirus (nCoV).

A couple who had been to China with their child returned to Sundargarh after screening at the Jharsuguda airport 10 days back. Similarly, another person arrived at Basanti colony in Rourkela via Tata from China recently. District health authorities said all the four are in good health condition.

Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer, Sundargarh, Dr Saroj Kumar Mishra said, trained health workers are visiting the persons daily and examining them.

They have not showed any nCoV symptoms but have been subjected to all precautionary measures including using masks. After observation of another five days, they would be allowed to move freely, Dr Mishra said. He further informed that the district so far has no suspected case of nCoV.