Home States Odisha

Plastic waste chokes Silk City drains

The city’s sanitation has gone for a toss as most of the drains are choked with polythene and plastic in spite of the ban imposed on use of such materials since last year.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The drain near Prem Nagar main road filled with plastic waste | express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  The city’s sanitation has gone for a toss as most of the drains are choked with polythene and plastic in spite of the ban imposed on use of such materials since last year. While the district administration claims to have put in place robust measures to make the city clean, the clogged drains present a contrary picture. 

Last year, a ban was imposed on use of polythene and the administration organised several awareness campaigns to educate people about the health and environmental hazards of plastic. Raids were conducted on various business establishments in the city and around a quintal of polythene and disposable plastic were seized and lakhs of rupees collected as fine.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and the Commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) also took part in the raids. However, the efforts seem to have gone in vain as the plastic problem continues to haunt the citizens.

Local BJP leader Kanhu Charan Pati said while the Collector and BeMC Commissioner are moving around the city imposing fine on shop owners, the administration has turned a blind eye to the dirty drains.

For the last two days, Kulange has been moving around the city on a bicycle to take stock of the cleanliness drives.

He interacted with traders on the importance of keeping the city clean and even imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on violators. Shop owners were asked to place dustbins and warned of action if they are found littering within five feet of their premises.

Pati said adding to the woes of overflowing drains, both sides of road in several areas of the city were dug up for laying pipelines of Janibili water supply project. Though the project was inaugurated in March last year, the laying of pipelines is still incomplete.

President of Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel multipurpose Sangh Ram Patra said sanitation work in 37 of the 40 Wards under BeMC has been privatised. As per norms, 30 to 40 sanitary staff should be engaged by private agencies. Besides, the BeMC has over 700 sanitary workers. However, the drains are not being cleaned, he alleged.

Besides polluting the area, the under-construction drains from Paramjyoti Chowk to Nilakantheswar Chowk via Prem Nagar have turned into mosquito breeding centres, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Silk City drains
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp