RMC Commissioner visits school

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Bidyut Colony school at Tarkera here as part of the administration’s plan to develop some model schools in the city.

Parida, who is also the CEO of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL), inspected the school premises and held discussions with the authorities to develop it into model school.

He asked the officials of the engineering wing of RMC to prepare expenditure estimate for required infrastructure, smart classrooms, library, dining hall, improvement of the playground and setting up of open gym for students. The RMC Commissioner also checked the mathematical understanding of a few students and took mid-day meal with them.