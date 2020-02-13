Home States Odisha

Was emergency protocol followed?

In December last year, Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to move the Unnao rape victim to AIIMS from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Published: 13th February 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Ambulance

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

In December last year, Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor to move the Unnao rape victim to AIIMS from Indira Gandhi International Airport. As a result, a distance of around 14 km could be covered in just 18 minutes.

Last week, Twin City Police helped doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack and Apollo Hospitals for shifting of cadaver organ by providing them green channel.

Why could it not be done for Pratik, the five-year-old boy who died in an ambulance caught in traffic during transit from one hospital to another in the City on Tuesday?

The issue has sparked off a debate over role of commuters, traffic personnel on duty and protocol followed by hospitals. While demand for a dedicated ambulance corridor has gathered steam, awareness about protocol to be followed during such emergency situation has emerged as a key issue.

Such emergency situations warrant requisition from the hospital or the family members could call 100 seeking such assistance. Did Capital Hospital authorities seek a green passage in case of Pratik? Apparently, no. And the family members had no clue about it. Police sources say, everyday there is movement of about 100 ambulances in the city and it is not feasible to know which patient is being transferred in a critical condition.

“If a person is being rushed to a hospital in a critical state, either the hospital authorities or family members can inform police requesting a green corridor to the ambulance. In some cases, we can provide an escort too,” a police officer said.

Was emergency protocol followed?

Retired police officer Suryamani Tripathy said hospitals have already been instructed to inform traffic police whenever they refer a critical patient. “It is unfortunate that the hospital did not follow the basic guidelines. Had they informed the police, the latter could have alerted traffic personnel on duty on Jayadev Vihar-Nandankanan route for smooth movement of the ambulance,” he observed. “Our staff are briefed to assist ambulances to the maximum possible extent.

Traffic and police personnel do it on their own in many cases. It is humanity. We will continue to provide green passage for ambulance whenever informed,” Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi tweeted and urged commuters to be kind, respect life and make way for ambulance. Meanwhile, as per the direction of Health and Family Welfare department, Capital Hospital conducted a probe to find out the cause of Pratik’s death who was admitted after complaining of cough and vomiting.

“The child was suffering from convulsion and lactic acidosis. His sugar level was also high. Though cause of the death cannot be ascertained as no post-mortem has been carried out, we suspect the child died of aspiration,” said a member of the inquiry team.Director Dr Ashok Kumar Pattnaik has submitted the probe report to Government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Traffic Police Green corridor
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp