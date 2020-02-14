Be the voice of common man: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal to media house

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Thursday inaugurated a 24X7 news channel Nandighosh TV, adding a new chapter to media in the State.

Stating that media should be the voice of common people, Prof Lal said a news channel should always focus on bringing out the travails of the underprivileged section of the society. He said all news should be treated in an impartial manner.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari, leader of the Opposition Pradipta Kumar Nayak and leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra attended the inaugural function and wished the channel growth in the coming days.

Pujari said Nandighosh should act as a strong bridge between the people and government. Mishra hoped that the channel will strengthen the fourth pillar of democracy. The leader of the Opposition said the new TV channel should always work to highlight the plight of the deprived section of society.

Editor of the channel Sisir Bhatta Mishra said Nandighosh will not compete with other channels for TRP and try to be impartial while presenting news.

Executive officer of the channel JS Panwar also spoke. Among others, Minister of State for Energy and Home Dibya Shankar Mishra, Agriculture Minister Arun Sahu, Minister for Women and Child Development Tukuni Sahu, BJD MPs Amar Patnaik, Anubhav Mohanty and Achyuta Samant, Sambad Editor and BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, former ministers Debi Prasad Mishra and Sanjay Dasburma, senior BJD leader Arup Patnaik and Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi were present.