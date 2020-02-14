Fake certificates seized from Odisha's Chatrapur teacher

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chamakhadi police on Thursday seized the fake certificates of a teacher J Sukanti from the Block Education Office (BEO) at Chatrapur. Sukanti had joined Government UP School at Laxmipur village in 2012 and had been dismissed from service on January 28 following allegation of submitting fake educational certificate. Similarly, Marine Police seized fake certificates submitted by Sunita Kar, teacher of UP School at Sanaaryapalli. Following an inquiry, the two teachers had submitted their resignations to the BEO but they were rejected and show cause notices issued against them.