Home States Odisha

Health officials search for Odisha man back from China, fears coronavirus

 The district administration on Thursday pressed a health team into service to locate a man who recently visited Chandpur village in Raghunathpur after returning from China.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The district administration on Thursday pressed a health team into service to locate a man who recently visited Chandpur village in Raghunathpur after returning from China. The move came after novel Coronavirus (nCoV) panic gripped residents of Chandpur following the visit of Jagbandhu Mohapatra to the village. Sources said Mohapatra, who works in a private company in Mumbai, had gone to China on January 8 for some official work. He returned to Mumbai on January 15.

Mohapatra then went to his relative’s place at Balasore and stayed there till January 29. Later he visited his native village Chandpur. After getting information, the Health and Family Welfare department sent a letter to the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO), Jagatsinghpur regarding presence of Mohapatra at Chandpur. CDMO Vijaya Panda then sent a medical team led by superintendent of Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC) Sukant Dalai to Chandpur to screen Mohapatra of any nCoV exposure.

However, the team failed to locate him as he had already left for Mumbai on January 31 after staying in the village for two days. The health officials contacted Mohapatra’s mother who clarified that her son didn’t have any symptoms of fever or cough after his arrival from China. Dalai said, “As per the directive of the Union Health Ministry, we have requested Mohapatra to self-examine himself for nCoV symptoms.”

Meanwhile, the authorities of Paradip Port Trust (PPT) have put in place strong measures to prevent any possible outbreak of the virus. Thermal scanners have been installed at Gate No 4 and an isolation ward made functional at PPT Hospital. So far, 16 ships have berthed and 20 are in the anchorage of Paradip port. Of these vessels, only one ship with two crew members had visited China after January 15. 

On arrival of the ship at berth, a health team led by Chief Medical Officer of PPT Prahllad Panda scanned the crew and after their green signal, cargo operations were started. Shore leaving has been prohibited for the crew of vessels having visited ports of China, Macau and Hong Kong after January 15. Daily update of the health status of the crew has been mandatory for all the vessels till their stay in Paradip waters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Odisha coronovirus scare
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp