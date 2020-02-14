Home States Odisha

Man killed in tiff over cigarette price in Odisha's Kasaphal village

Two of the four persons, while trying to flee the spot, were caught by locals and beaten up. Their car was also vandalised.

Published: 14th February 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Locals staging protest at Kasaphal on Thursday

Locals staging protest at Kasaphal on Thursday

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A 33-year-old man was killed while three others sustained injuries after an argument over the price of cigarette led to a clash in Kasaphal village within Sangla police limits on Wednesday night. The deceased is Subash Patra. The incident occurred when four persons came to a betel shop owned by one Srikant Patra at Rajdhani Chowk and asked for a cigarette. While the price of cigarette was `6 per piece, they were not willing to pay more than `5.

This led to an argument following which Srikant asked his elder brother Subash to come to the shop. The two brothers confronted the group and the altercation turned violent with both parties attacking each other with sticks and sharp weapons. Srikant and Subash sustained critical injuries in the crash and were rushed to FM Medical College and Hospital (MCH) here. Later, Subash was shifted to SCBMCH, Cuttack where he succumbed. 

Two of the four persons, while trying to flee the spot, were caught by locals and beaten up. Their car was also vandalised. They were later handed over to police. Irked over the incident, locals staged a road blockade at Rajdhani Chowk demanding compensation of `5 lakh for the deceased’s next of kin. They also demanded the closure of liquor shops in the area. Basta SDPO Jalandhar Jali said no case has been lodged by either party in this regard.



