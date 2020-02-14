Maoist shadow: 10 police stations to serve as HSC nodal centres across Odisha's Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In wake of Maoist threat, as many as 10 police stations across Malkangiri district have been earmarked as nodal centres for the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination that will begin from February 19. The police stations include Mathili, Khairput, Kudmulgumma, Balimela, Chitrakonda, Malkangiri, Potteru outpost, Kalimela, Podia and MV-79.

Around 5,674 students from 117 schools including three Odisha State Open Schools will appear the examination in 32 centres across the district. Closed-circuit cameras will be installed in 11 examination centres in sensitive areas, said District HSC Examination in-charge Krushna Chandra Bebarata. Students of four schools in Swabhiman Anchal will also appear the examination in Chitrakonda centre and the district administration has made arrangements for accommodating them in the block during the examination period.

Meanwhile, a review meeting on smooth conduct of the examination was held here on Thursday which was attended by six centre superintendents, district examination officer, block education officer and nodal officers. The Collector has appointed executive magistrates for all the centres and question papers have reached seven of the 10 nodal centres. Question papers will be provided to the examination centres on the day of examination by 8.30 am, said Bebarata.